J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

