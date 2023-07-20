J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $195.23 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $156.28 and a one year high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

