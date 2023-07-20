J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $195.23 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $156.28 and a one year high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
Read More
