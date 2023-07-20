Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

J stock opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $138.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,526,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

