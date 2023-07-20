Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New $200,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

MCD stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,876. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10. The company has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.41 and its 200-day moving average is $280.65.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.69.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

