Jacobsen Capital Management Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $519.56. 984,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $236.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $449.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.82. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

