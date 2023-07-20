Jefferies Financial Group Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $73.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

