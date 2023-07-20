Jefferies Financial Group Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $73.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.
NYSE QSR opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $78.30.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $34,000.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
