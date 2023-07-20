JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Update

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on FROG. DA Davidson upped their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog
In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $382,891.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $382,891.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JFrog Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 957,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.52. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
Featured Stories
