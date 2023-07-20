JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Update

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on FROG. DA Davidson upped their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $382,891.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $382,891.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 790,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,108.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 738,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 541,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 957,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.52. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

