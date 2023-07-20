Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Short Interest Update

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianzhi Education Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 30,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,908. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $186.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

