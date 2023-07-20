Jinxin Fertility Group (OTCMKTS:JXFGF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jinxin Fertility Group (OTCMKTS:JXFGF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jinxin Fertility Group Stock Performance

JXFGF stock opened at $0.70 on Monday.

About Jinxin Fertility Group

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides assisted reproductive services (ARS) in China and the United States. The company primarily offers two treatment solutions, including artificial insemination that is performed with either husband's sperm or a donor sperm; and IVF technology, whereby fertilization is achieved through conventional in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer or IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection.

