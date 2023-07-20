Jinxin Fertility Group (OTCMKTS:JXFGF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jinxin Fertility Group (OTCMKTS:JXFGF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Jinxin Fertility Group Stock Performance
JXFGF stock opened at $0.70 on Monday.
About Jinxin Fertility Group
