JMP Securities Boosts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $45.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.08.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.8 %

DV stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $326,649.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,617.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $326,649.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,617.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $29,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,057,803.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,919. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.