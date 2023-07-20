JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 354 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $457.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $458.82. The company has a market capitalization of $341.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

