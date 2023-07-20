JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 72 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.69.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCD opened at $294.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

