Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,543,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 5,676,139 shares.The stock last traded at $10.22 and had previously closed at $10.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 15.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $31,706.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,547 shares in the company, valued at $691,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $31,706.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,547 shares in the company, valued at $691,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,201,206 shares of company stock worth $27,612,958 over the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,258,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after buying an additional 951,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

