John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 838,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 948,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 153,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 6,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.67. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

