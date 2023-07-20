Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Update

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

JOUT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.58. 18,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,632. The firm has a market cap of $600.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

