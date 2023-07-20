Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 283,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jowell Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jowell Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Jowell Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jowell Global alerts:

Jowell Global Price Performance

Shares of JWEL remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 97,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,296. Jowell Global has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.