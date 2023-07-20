Joystick (JOY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,999.44

Joystick (JOY) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 379.4% higher against the dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $664,640.76 and $5,999.44 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,935.20 or 1.00041336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.00262704 USD and is up 617.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,422.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

