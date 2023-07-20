JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Down 3.8%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.18. 107,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 626,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $583.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.76 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 137.16%.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 30.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

