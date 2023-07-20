Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.12

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.12 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.51 ($0.10). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10), with a volume of 650,638 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £205.50 million, a PE ratio of 768.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

