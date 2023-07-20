Kava 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.06 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $571.77 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00046415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 640,495,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 640,487,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

