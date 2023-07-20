Kava Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $574.63 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00046578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 641,010,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,001,691 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

