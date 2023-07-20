KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $948,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,463,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in KBR by 8,845.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after buying an additional 804,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,631,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

KBR stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,168. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

