Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.73 billion-$15.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.74 billion.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kenvue has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Insider Transactions at Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

