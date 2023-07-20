KeyCorp Comments on Brunswick Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the company will earn $10.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

NYSE BC opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

