Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

