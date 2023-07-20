Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904,496 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,425,000 after buying an additional 1,790,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,959.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 498,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,139,000 after buying an additional 482,213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 560,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,847. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

