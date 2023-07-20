Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 126 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3,431.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,325,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.41.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $175.31. 443,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.50. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.