Kingfisher Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

