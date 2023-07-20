Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.58

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.58 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 71.03 ($0.93), with a volume of 131546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.15 ($0.90).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £129.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.79.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

