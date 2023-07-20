Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.23

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.23 and traded as high as C$6.90. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$6.83, with a volume of 3,359,084 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 168.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Free Report ) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4850852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

