Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.23

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.23 and traded as high as C$6.90. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$6.83, with a volume of 3,359,084 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
Kinross Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 168.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kinross Gold
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.