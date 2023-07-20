Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,048 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $232.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.90. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

