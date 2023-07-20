Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,910,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,837,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,631,000 after buying an additional 416,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 568,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 399,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $312,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.82. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.