Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.27. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $25,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $25,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $36,551.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,450 shares of company stock valued at $635,821. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.