Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Achieves $34.99 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.99 million and $320,068.14 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00105525 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00045528 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00027157 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.