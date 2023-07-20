Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Shares of Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 20171692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Trading Down 31.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.36.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

