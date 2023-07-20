Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.4% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $385.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.27. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.