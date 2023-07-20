Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13,561.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $77.83.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

