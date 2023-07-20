Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

