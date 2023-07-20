Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $720.56. 6,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $602.70 and a one year high of $1,464.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $656.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $697.10.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,021.67.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

