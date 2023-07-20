Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 450 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

OIH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.90. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $198.59 and a 1 year high of $336.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

