Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.36.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.16. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 126.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

