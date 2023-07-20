Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IJR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,292. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

