Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $6.01 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

INTC stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.99. 5,740,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,240,289. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $141.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

