Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.9 %

OTIS stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.37. 499,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,992. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $90.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

