Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.41. 966,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,786. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.52. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

