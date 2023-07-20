Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,335 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,250. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.70 and a 200 day moving average of $168.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

