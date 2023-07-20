Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 455 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.