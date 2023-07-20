Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 857 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Repligen by 58.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $158.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $134.64 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average of $167.45.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Repligen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.20.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.15 per share, with a total value of $80,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

