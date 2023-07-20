Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $95.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

