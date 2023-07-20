Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,393,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 3,770,985 shares.The stock last traded at $5.76 and had previously closed at $5.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Leslie’s Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,726 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,076 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

